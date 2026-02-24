Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
24.02.2026 18:02:00
This AI Stock Is a Money-Making Machine
There's always a story behind the story. For every successful entrepreneur, there were countless rank-and-file employees who were critical in realizing a company's full potential. And for every business at the forefront of a hot new trend, there are many other businesses that are content to remain largely behind the scenes, doing their job and contributing their part toward an industry's success.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) hasn't gotten quite the same amount of attention that other players in the AI stock world have received. Nevertheless, without Taiwan Semi's chip manufacturing equipment, a host of better-known tech giants would be stuck with greatly inferior processes for making the semiconductors they need. In this second article in the three-part series on Taiwan Semi for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll see just how much the tech company's vital machinery has allowed it to turn its work into cold, hard cash.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
