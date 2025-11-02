Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

02.11.2025 13:00:00

This AI Stock Is Poised for Explosive Growth Over the Next 5 Years

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have already had an impressive run since the AI megatrend kicked off in late 2022, but there's still a ton of potential left if AI computing capacity projections from various analysts end up being accurate. Those projects suggest AI stocks will keep posting market-beating returns throughout 2030 (and maybe beyond).At the top of most AI stock-buying lists is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and for good reason. Nvidia produces best-in-class semiconductor chipsets that have been incorporated into most AI computing infrastructure as we know it today.As a result, Nvidia stock has had an impressive run over the past three years, and it's poised for explosive growth over the next few years as well. That makes now an excellent time to consider buying.
