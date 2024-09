This AI Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 15%, and Even More Passive Income Should Be Coming

While a few big semiconductor names tend to garner all of the AI headlines, the growing AI buildout is benefiting the entire chip production ecosystem.That includes semiconductor equipment stocks, tasked with making more volumes of increasingly complex chips. Amid high demand for more complex chips, revenue and profit are sure to flow to these companies.That's happening to one semi-cap equipment leader, which just announced a 15% increase to its quarterly payout.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool