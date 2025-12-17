Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
17.12.2025 18:00:00
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETF Has Nearly Doubled Since April. Is It Time to Stock Up?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been booming over the last few years, and if the industry continues to find its footing over time, they could have further to climb.With so many AI stocks to choose from, though, it can be tough to decide where to buy. For many investors, an AI-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a smart way to buy into this industry. An ETF is a collection of stocks bundled together into a single investment, making it easier to own multiple companies at once.The iShares Future AI and Tech ETF (NYSEMKT: ARTY) has been thriving this year, nearly doubling in price since April alone. But is now really the right time to invest? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!