This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Looks Like an Incredible Bargain After Its 12% Post-Earnings Sell-Off

The expectations for many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are extremely high. If an earnings report isn't absolutely perfect, maybe even better than perfect, investors could sell off shares, sending the stock price down.We saw that happen with Nvidia a few weeks ago. Despite strong earnings results, management's positive outlook for the next quarter didn't top the most optimistic expectations from Wall Street. Management even gave reassurance about some of the biggest question marks around its business heading into earnings, such as its Blackwell chip rollout. Nonetheless, the share price dipped significantly after Nvidia's quarterly update. Investors who bought the dip have seen the stock come roaring back.Now, another AI stock is presenting an incredible opportunity to buy shares on a post-earnings sell-off. Despite strong third-quarter results, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has seen its stock price fall about 12% since its most recent report. Here's why investors should consider buying or adding to a position in the company.