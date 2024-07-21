21.07.2024 10:15:00

This Billionaire Predicted the Nvidia Stock Rally. Now He's Making a Prediction Elsewhere With an Investment That's Already Jumped 13% in the Last Month.

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth of $6.2 billion as of this writing, according to the "Real-Time Billionaires List" from Forbes. And he was able to pad his numbers with an extremely timely investment in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).In the fourth quarter of 2022, Druckenmiller bought over 580,000 shares of Nvidia for his investment firm Duquesne Family Office. As of the first quarter of 2024, he's reduced his stake in Nvidia down to about 176,000 shares. But that's after riding his position to enormous gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten