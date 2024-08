This Biotech IPO Stock Aims to Seize a Multibillion-Dollar Market with Its Innovative Treatment

A newly minted biopharma initial public offering (IPO) has Wall Street analysts rushing to the gates to price it for massive gains.Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) is making waves with its potentially groundbreaking treatment since its July IPO, fueling bold analyst predictions. Based on the company's share price of around $10 as of August 27, the average Wall Street analyst price target signals an upside of over 100%. So, what does Artiva do, and why is Wall Street so bullish on the company?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool