Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
14.12.2025 15:15:00
This Biotech Stock Could Cure Your Portfolio's Pain
Investors seeking a biotech stock with significant upside potential to add to their portfolio may want to consider Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT). The stock price is already up 112% in 2025, as I write, but there could be more to come in the next few years. Here's why.The company's primary product is Zoryve, a non-steroidal topical medication available in cream and foam formulations, which treats a variety of inflammatory skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), and seborrheic dermatitis. It contains the active ingredient roflumilast, a PDE4 inhibitor that reduces the skin's inflammatory response.Arcutis has already received approval across a range of applications and indications, with the next approval likely to be for Zoryve cream in children aged two to five years old. Arcutis also has Zoryve in phase 2 trials for three other indications/concentrations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!