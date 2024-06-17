17.06.2024 10:36:00

This Change Is Almost Guaranteed to Come to Social Security in 2025 -- and a Lot of People Won't Like It

Millions of older Americans today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. But as you might imagine, the money to fund the program has to come from somewhere. And that "somewhere" is your paycheck.Of course, it's not just you. Whether you earn $20,000 a year or $200,000, you're helping to fund Social Security via payroll taxes. But there's a key difference in the context of Social Security between people earning $20,000 a year versus $200,000.If you're in the former boat, your entire salary is subject to Social Security taxes. If you're in the latter category, you're not paying Social Security taxes on your entire $200,000 of earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu People Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu People Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHANGE Inc. 1 223,00 -2,16% CHANGE Inc.
IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs 220,00 0,00% IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen