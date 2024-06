This Chart Shows Why I'd Buy and Hold CrowdStrike's Stock With No Hesitation

There's no doubt that the world is fully in the digital age. From smartphones in billions of hands to wearable tech monitoring our health to autonomous vehicles on our streets, all it takes is a look around to see just how much technology has and continues to influence the world.The world's increasing digital connectedness has many benefits, such as easier communication and access to more information. However, this progression has one major downside, which is shown in the chart below.Image source: Statista.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel