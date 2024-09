This Company Looks Like an Early Berkshire Hathaway -- and It's Not Markel

Of course, there is only one Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), and that isn't likely to change anytime soon. And there are some companies, such as Markel (NYSE: MKL), that are clearly using the Berkshire model. While I'm a big Markel fan (and a shareholder), in this video I discuss a unique insurance business that could grow into a much larger insurer and investor in the years to come.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 24, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 25, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool