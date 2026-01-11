:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.01.2026 21:09:00
This Could Be the Biggest 401(k) Mistake You Make in 2026
Not everyone has access to a 401(k) plan for retirement savings purposes. But if you do, you may be aware that 401(k)s have certain advantages over individual retirement accounts (IRAs).With a 401(k) plan, your contributions are taken as payroll deductions, which is a super easy way to stay on track. Plus, 401(k)s have much higher contribution limits than IRAs, allowing you to shield more income from taxes in the course of building a retirement nest egg.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
