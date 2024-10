This Could Be the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Split. Here's Why You Should Buy It Before It Happens.

The biggest winners in the stock market over the last two years have all been great companies fueling the biggest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI).Nvidia is the poster child of big AI stock winners. Its GPUs are essential equipment for training and running large language models. It has seen its stock climb 865% over the last 24 months, leading to a 10-for-1 stock split in June.Nvidia was far from the only AI-fueled stock to split shares this year. It was joined by Broadcom, Super Micro Computer, and Lam Research, which all executed splits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool