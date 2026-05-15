Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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15.05.2026 21:09:00
This Genius Quantum Computing Stock Just Grew Its Revenue at a 755% Rate
One of my favorite investments in the quantum computing space is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and in its first-quarter report, it just revealed incredible top-line growth.Image source: Getty Images.Quantum computing is still a fledgling technology, but as companies like IonQ work toward producing commercially viable systems, they are securing partnerships with potential future customers in advance. Cutting-edge companies want to be ready so that when genuinely useful quantum computers become available, they are ready to hit the ground running.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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