The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
13.11.2025 10:20:00
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
There's little doubt that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, has been a winning investment.Shares have returned over 11,470% since the start of 2004, and have surged by over 63% in the past year alone. Investors should probably try to keep their future expectations somewhat grounded for a stock that now carries a whopping $3.5 trillion market cap.Still, it's hard to deny the company's jaw-dropping momentum as it continues to establish itself as arguably the leading artificial intelligence (AI) stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
