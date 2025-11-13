The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 10:20:00

This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market

There's little doubt that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, has been a winning investment.Shares have returned over 11,470% since the start of 2004, and have surged by over 63% in the past year alone. Investors should probably try to keep their future expectations somewhat grounded for a stock that now carries a whopping $3.5 trillion market cap.Still, it's hard to deny the company's jaw-dropping momentum as it continues to establish itself as arguably the leading artificial intelligence (AI) stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten