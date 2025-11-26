The Market Aktie
This Growth Stock Continues to Crush the Market
Here's a bit of a flashback for you. Innodata's (NASDAQ: INOD) stock price more than doubled in November 2024, thanks to a fantastic earnings report.Innodata's gains didn't stop there, though. The stock caught a second wind in September 2025, rising as much as 118% above the new highs established last year. the stock backed down a bit from the new all-time high, but it's still on fire. As of this writing on Nov. 24, 2025, Innodata is up 48% in the last quarter and a staggering 1,779% in 3 years.The data engineering expert is soaring in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Demand for its data-cleaning and organization services is skyrocketing, as squeaky-clean and elaborately tagged data is perfect food for AI-training systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
