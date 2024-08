This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is in Perfect Position to Cash In on the $1 Trillion AI Megatrend

Large tech companies, corporations, and utilities are on track to spend around $1 trillion on capital expenditures to support AI in the coming years, according to an estimate by Goldman Sachs. The technology needs data centers, semiconductors, and a lot of power to learn and generate output. Those investment trends play right into the strengths of Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). The global infrastructure company operates utilities, gas pipelines, and data centers and is helping build new semiconductor capacity. It also has tremendous access to capital to help other companies support their AI investments. Because of that, in Brookfield's second-quarter earnings release, CEO Sam Pollock said, "outlook for growth is very favorable as the surge in AI adoption is generating substantial capital deployment opportunities across our data, electric utility, and natural gas sectors." It could give Brookfield lots more fuel to grow its nearly 4.5%-yielding dividend.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool