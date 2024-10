This Incredible High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Slowly Make You Richer

Realty Income (NYSE: O) knows how to make money for its investors. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has delivered a 14.3% compound annual total return since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994. That has enabled it to grow a $10,000 investment 30 years ago into more than $555,000. The REIT should have no trouble growing the wealth of its investors in the future. Here's why it should continue to be an enriching investment.Dividend payments have significantly contributed to Realty Income's success over the years. The REIT has paid over $14.1 billion in dividends since it came public. It has an incredible record of increasing its dividend. The REIT has raised its payout an incredible 127 times, including for 108 straight quarters, growing its payout at a 4.3% compound annual rate. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool