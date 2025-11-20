Aktie
This Is Hands Down the Best Age to Take Social Security, According to Data
When you turn 62, you'll become eligible for Social Security benefits. While you can claim your retirement checks at that age, you don't have to -- and you may not want to. There's an eight-year window from ages 62 to 70 when benefits are claimable, and your decision about when to start your checks within this time frame can impact your finances for the rest of your life.Deciding exactly when to act can be complicated, though. You need to consider several factors, including your health status and retirement goals -- when you plan to retire and what you wish to do in your senior years.Still, while different claiming ages may make sense for other seniors, the data shows that one age is hands down the best. Here's what the research shows and why claiming at this particular age is likely the right move for many older Americans looking to build a secure future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
