Aktie

Aktie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.11.2025 13:53:00

This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Retirees Age 65 and Older

Everyone wants to save enough for retirement. But how do you know that you've saved enough? One helpful metric is to simply see how much others have shared at your age. While this doesn't guarantee you'll have enough for your own needs, it is helpful in gauging you relative saving success.For Americans aged 65 and above, the average 401(k) portfolio is worth roughly $299,400. But this number can be highly misleading. The figure below is actually a far better way to understand how much the everyday American has saved in their 401(k) by age 65. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AG&E Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten