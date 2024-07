This Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 67

Do you know how much you'll likely be receiving in Social Security benefits when you turn 67? Or perhaps you're already 67 years old and would like to know how your monthly checks stack up to those of other retirees your age.Everyone's number is different, of course. If knowing the typical figure will help you, however, keep reading.Per the Social Security Administration's latest report, the average 67-year-old is collecting $1,844.83 of retirement benefits every month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool