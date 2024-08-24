|
24.08.2024 17:00:00
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62
The age you begin claiming Social Security will permanently affect your benefit amount, so it's a decision to be made carefully.Age 62 is the earliest you can file, and it's also a popular time to begin claiming -- with roughly one-quarter of retirees taking benefits at this age, according to 2022 data from the Social Security Administration.While filing early can help you get a jump-start on retirement, it will also shrink your monthly payments substantially. Filing as early as possible will result in a reduction of up to 30% compared to what you'd receive at your full retirement age. Here's what the average benefit looks like at age 62.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
