13.06.2024 15:45:00

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 65

Since its ongoing monthly payments began in 1940, Social Security has been one of the United States' most essential social programs. For some of its roughly 53.5 million retiree recipients, Social Security is purely supplemental income, but for many, it's a vital source of retirement income that keeps their basic needs met.Regardless of the role that Social Security plays in your retirement finances, it's important to have an idea of how much you'll receive so you can begin planning your retirement budget accordingly. If you're some years from retirement, it may be tough to get an exact estimate, but you can use averages at particular claiming ages to get a rough idea of what to expect. In this case, let's take a look at age 65.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

