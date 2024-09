This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67

Social Security is a substantial source of income for millions of retirees. 60% of current retirees rely heavily on their benefits, according to a 2024 poll from Gallup, with a whopping 88% saying they depend on Social Security to some degree.If you're looking to maximize your payments, delaying claiming can boost your checks by hundreds of dollars per month. Waiting until age 67 can increase your benefits by up to 30% per month compared to claiming at age 62, and that money can go a long way.But just how much does the average retiree collect at age 67? Is this the right age for you to take benefits? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool