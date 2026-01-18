Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
18.01.2026 18:30:00
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67
Social Security is arguably the most important social program in the U.S., providing benefits to tens of millions of retirees who use the income to supplement their savings or as a primary source of income in retirement.However, the program is complex and has many wonky rules. While retirees don't need to learn all of them, they should try and understand what their benefits could look like when they retire, to plan better and ensure they have enough income to cover their expenses once they're done working. Here's the average Social Security benefit at age 67.Before discussing the average Social Security benefit at age 67, future and current retirees should understand how the Social Security program works and why claiming benefits at different ages affects the amount one will receive in retirement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!