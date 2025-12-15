Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
15.12.2025 21:45:00
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 70
How much Social Security income are people getting these days? There's no specific answer.It depends on how much taxable income someone earned during their working years, how many years they worked, and how old they were when they initiated benefits. Since all of these inputs are at least slightly different for each and every individual, everyone's payments are also a little bit different.There are averages, however, that can give you a pretty good idea of how the typical beneficiary is currently faring, or a rough idea of what you can expect then. To this end, here's a look at the average monthly Social Security payment for 70-year-old recipients right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!