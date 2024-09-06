|
06.09.2024 15:30:00
This Is the Biggest Risk With Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) investors received great news earlier this year when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted it accelerated approval for the company's cell therapy treatment for advanced melanoma, Amtagvi. It gives the business a crucial product to build its operations around.Growth investors were initially bullish on the news, but in recent months, the stock has started to struggle. While there is a lot more optimism surrounding the company, investors need to be aware that the accelerated approval of Amtagvi may not be enough to make Iovance a slam-dunk buy at this point.There's a significant risk investors should understand before investing in the healthcare company. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Iovance Biotherapeutics stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Iovance Biotherapeuticsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|8,78
|-6,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.