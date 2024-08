This Is the Cheapest Magnificent Seven Stock. Is It Time to Buy?

The "Magnificent Seven" dominated the stock market since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, and it's easy to see why.These seven stocks, which include Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, are the largest U.S. tech stocks on the market, and all play various roles in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.This elite group of stocks now makes up roughly a third of the value of the S&P 500, but their gains haven't come purely from increased earnings. Valuations have gotten stretched along the way, and of the seven stocks, only two trade at a discount to the S&P 500, which is valued at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.4. Those are Meta Platforms, which currently trades at a P/E of 25.4, and Alphabet with a P/E of 24.5, which is about as cheap as it's been in the last year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool