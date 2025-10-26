Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
26.10.2025 18:30:00
This Is the Social Security COLA Retirees Say Is Required to Keep Up With Inflation
It's official: Social Security recipients can expect a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026.The announcement came after the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation increased again in September, resulting in an adjustment slightly higher than the 2.7% forecast from experts.While next year's COLA will be higher than initially expected, most retirees say it won't be nearly enough. Here's what the average retiree expects to need from the COLA in order for it to effectively keep up with rising costs, as well as some not-so-good news about the future of Social Security.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
