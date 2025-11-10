Caribbean Holdings International Aktie
ISIN: US1444561005
10.11.2025 13:15:00
This Is Why Royal Caribbean Is the Only Major Cruise Line Stock I Own
Until a few weeks ago, I was more than happy to own shares in all three of the major cruise line stocks. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was my largest of the three positions, followed by Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and then Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH). Today I am only a shareholder of Royal Caribbean.This doesn't mean I don't dip my portfolio's feet in other sea-tackling players in this space. Disney (NYSE: DIS) is rapidly expanding its fleet of family-friendly ships. Viking (NYSE: VIK) is the undisputed leader in river cruises. Disney and Viking are among my 10 largest personal holdings. However, when it comes to the three largest publicly traded cruise line operators, I pared back my positions earlier this summer. I recently went on to cash out of Carnival and NCL entirely. Let's go over a couple of reasons Royal Caribbean is the only major cruise line stock I own right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnde des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.