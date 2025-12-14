:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.12.2025 20:05:00
This Little-Known AI Software Company Could Be the Dark Horse Winner of the Next AI Supercycle Starting in 2026
The driving theme in the stock market over the past few years has been artificial intelligence (AI). The biggest winners of the first phase of AI have largely been involved with data center infrastructure. This includes chipmakers, like Nvidia and cloud computing providers like Microsoft. In the private markets, you can also throw in large language model (LLM) makers like OpenAI.However, as we enter 2026, the next big AI supercycle may be emerging. The first phase was largely about generative AI. This includes chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Alphabet's Gemini, as well as AI assistants, such as Microsoft's Copilots.The next phase is agentic AI, where AI-powered agents will autonomously complete assigned tasks on their own. While generative chatbots can help you plan a vacation, AI agents can actually go out and book your flights, hotels, and tours.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!