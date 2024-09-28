|
28.09.2024 12:06:00
This Magnificent Dividend Stock's No. 1 Priority Is to Enrich Investors. Here's How It Does That.
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) recently held its annual investor day. The global infrastructure company highlighted at the event that its top priority is to create value for investors. It has certainly done that over the years. For example, an investor who purchased 100 shares at its inception 15 years ago (a $1,900 initial investment) would now own 225 limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) worth over $7,600 and another 25 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) valued at over $1,060. They would have also received nearly $3,940 in cash distributions (thanks to its magnificent 9% compound annual dividend growth rate). Add it all up, and Brookfield has delivered a 6.6x return for investors since its formation a decade and a half ago. The company is in an excellent position to continue enriching its investors in the future. Here's a look at the three pathways it pursues to create value for its investors. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Priority Income Fund Inc 6.375 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Shs 2018-30.06.25 Series -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Priority Income Fund Inc 6.375 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Shs 2018-30.06.25 Series -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!