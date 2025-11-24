MedTech Aktie

MedTech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W9FQ / ISIN: FR0010892950

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 09:23:00

This Medtech Giant's Stock Is Soaring. Should You Buy It Ahead of 2026?

It's been a good year for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device specialist. Despite the threat of tariffs, the healthcare leader has generally delivered strong financial results and has outperformed broader equities. Naturally, expectations were high going into the company's most recent quarterly update. Medtronic did not disappoint, and its share price once again jumped as a result.Is it too late to invest in the stock now that it's gained 23% this year? Let's find out whether Medtronic's shares are a buy heading into 2026.During the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Oct. 24, Medtronic reported sales of $9 billion, up 6.6% year over year. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 8% year over year to $1.36. While that may seem unimpressive on the surface, it's a strong performance for a medical device giant, one which even came in ahead of analyst estimates. Medtronic's revenue was also on the higher end of its projections, while its EPS beat its own guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MedTech SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu MedTech SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen