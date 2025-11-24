MedTech Aktie
WKN DE: A1W9FQ / ISIN: FR0010892950
|
24.11.2025 09:23:00
This Medtech Giant's Stock Is Soaring. Should You Buy It Ahead of 2026?
It's been a good year for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device specialist. Despite the threat of tariffs, the healthcare leader has generally delivered strong financial results and has outperformed broader equities. Naturally, expectations were high going into the company's most recent quarterly update. Medtronic did not disappoint, and its share price once again jumped as a result.Is it too late to invest in the stock now that it's gained 23% this year? Let's find out whether Medtronic's shares are a buy heading into 2026.During the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Oct. 24, Medtronic reported sales of $9 billion, up 6.6% year over year. The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 8% year over year to $1.36. While that may seem unimpressive on the surface, it's a strong performance for a medical device giant, one which even came in ahead of analyst estimates. Medtronic's revenue was also on the higher end of its projections, while its EPS beat its own guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MedTech SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MedTech SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!