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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

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25.04.2026 09:55:00

This Might Be the Perfect Age to Start Collecting Social Security

Deciding when to claim Social Security is one of the more important retirement decisions that someone will make. Unfortunately, it's not always a straightforward or easy decision. Everyone's situation is different, so different ages make sense for different people.That said, there is data saying that one specific Social Security claiming age is the best option for most people. Yet, most people tend not to claim benefits then. Let's take a look at what it is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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