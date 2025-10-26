Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
26.10.2025 22:46:00
This Ohio-Based Company's Stock Is Up Over 850% in the Past 5 Years. Is Now the Best Time to Buy?
It's been a rough year for shareholders of some of Ohio's top companies. Shares of consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble are down nearly 10% for the year, while tire maker Goodyear's stock is down more than 20%.Meanwhile, the stock of one Ohio-based company is not only up more than 50% so far this year, but has skyrocketed more than 850% over the last five years.Is it too late to buy shares of Ohio superstar Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT)? Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
