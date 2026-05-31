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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027

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31.05.2026 03:09:00

This One Social Security Rule Changes at Full Retirement Age

There are many rules you need to know if you are collecting Social Security. Most of the rules apply regardless of how old you are or whether you have hit your full retirement age. For example, everyone gets the same Social Security COLA regardless of age, and the rules for when benefits become taxable are the same for all retirees.However, there is one rule that changes when you have reached your full retirement age. It's an important one that you must be aware of, as it can affect how much of your benefits you are allowed to keep.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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