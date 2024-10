This Reliable Recession Indicator Recently Did Something for the First Time in 793 Days -- It Could Trigger a Big Move in the Stock Market

Economists, analysts, and market watchers are constantly examining different types of economic data to find patterns that could indicate a change in the stock market. One key economic signal the market follows closely is called the yield curve, which maps the varying yields that Treasury bills of different maturities pay at any given point in time . Not long ago, the yield curve did something for the first time in 793 days, or more than 26 months, that could signal a big move for the stock market. Here's what the yield curve may be trying to tell us.The yield curve plots the different yields of Treasury bills of different maturities from just a few months to 30 years on any given day, as Treasury yields change constantly. A normal yield curve looks like this with the line forming a path created by various points on the grid:Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool