This Social Security Rule Could Be a Lifesaver for Married Couples With Large Income Gaps

There's no shortage of important financial decisions you must make as you plan for retirement. These decisions can range from determining your savings goal to where you ultimately want to settle down.One of the biggest decisions anyone has to make is when they plan to claim Social Security since it's such an important part of many people's retirement finances.Social Security decisions can be more complex for married couples because each partner's benefits can impact the other's financial situation. And sometimes, one partner's benefits will far exceed the other's. Fortunately, Social Security offers spousal benefits, which can be a great option for married couples with a significant income disparity over their careers.