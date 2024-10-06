|
06.10.2024 14:15:00
This SpaceX Competitor Has Soared 120% in the Past Year: Should You Buy the Stock Today?
The bull market is heating up, with the S&P 500 soaring around 35% in the last 12 months on the back of artificial intelligence (AI) winners like Nvidia. One stock that has gone on a monster run is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). The space flight start-up is up 120% in the last 12 months as the company keeps growing sales and expanding its operations. Rocket Lab -- a competitor to SpaceX -- is now approaching a market capitalization of $5 billion.Should you buy the stock today?Rocket Lab's aim is to build a vertically integrated space company. What does this mean? Management wants to provide products and services across all areas of the fast-growing space economy. This includes building and launching rockets, building and operating spacecraft, and selling software/data services to third parties. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
