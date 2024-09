This Stock Is Down 97% -- Time to Buy It Hand Over Fist

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) was a market darling before losses mounted after the pandemic and the company ran into financial problems. But the company's turnaround is nearly complete, and it's time for a fresh look at Peloton. Travis Hoium covers the company's recent financial improvement and new financing in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 30, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 3, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool