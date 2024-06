This Stock Market Indicator Has Been 83% Accurate Since 1957, and It Signals a Big Move in 2024

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has ripped higher in 2024, posting its second-best first-quarter return of the past decade. And it advanced more than 10% during the first 100 trading days, something it has done just three times in the last quarter-century and just 18 times since its inception in 1957.If we examine the 18 years in which the S&P 500 climbed at least 10% through the first 100 trading days, a relatively accurate stock market indicator emerges. Specifically, following those strong starts, the index moved even higher during the remaining months of the year 15 out of 18 times, meaning the indicator was 83% accurate.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel