NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.11.2025 10:44:00
This Stock-Split Stock Is Up 88,600% Since Its IPO -- and Wall Street Thinks It's a Buy Right Now
Imagine investing $10,000 in a stock and never selling a share. After 23 years, you check your portfolio. Your initial investment is now valued at approximately $8.9 million. You don't have to use your imagination if you bought shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in 2002. This stock, which recently conducted a 10-for-1 stock split, is up 88,600% since its IPO. Is Netflix still an excellent stock to buy? Wall Street thinks so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
