Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
14.01.2026 23:12:00
This Undervalued Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Looks Like a Better Buy Than Nvidia or Broadcom in 2026
All the advances in artificial intelligence (AI) over the last few years wouldn't be possible without the efforts of a handful of semiconductor companies.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the poster child of AI stocks thanks to its market-leading position in GPUs, which provide the backbone of computing power needed for large language model training and inference. Meanwhile, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has emerged as a key supplier to many of the largest tech companies, providing essential networking chips as well as custom AI accelerators that can perform tasks more efficiently than Nvidia's general-purpose GPUs.Both companies have seen their sales and profits soar over the last few years as their customers buy up as many chips as they can make. Their stocks have climbed even faster than those financial results, as investors expect them to continue growing for years to come.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
