This Unstoppable Stock Has Gained 100,203% Over The Last 50 Years, Creating Many Millionaires in the Process. Here Are 3 Reasons I Think It Will Continue to Create Generational Wealth.

A couple of months ago, I stumbled across a podcast featuring Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone. During their talk, Lonsdale asked Langone several questions related to his investment philosophy. Initially, I thought these questions were a little bizarre. After all, given Home Depot's success over the last several decades, wouldn't it make sense that Langone made his fortune that way?But, to my surprise, I learned that Langone has been involved with many businesses outside his home improvement empire. Of all things, one company the billionaire has close ties to is pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Langone has been a proud shareholder ever since Lilly bought a medical device company he was involved with many decades ago. In fact, rumors are that Langone is the largest individual shareholder of Lilly (although he said that he cannot confirm that for sure).What is certain, however, is that Lilly stock has brought generational wealth to many investors. Since 1972, shares of Lilly have produced total returns of 100,203%.