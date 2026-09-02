Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
|
02.09.2026 04:30:00
This Unstoppable Trend Could Mint the Industrial Sector's Next Big Winners
Everyone is talking about hyperscalers, data centers, and chip shortages. But the real bottleneck is energy. Today's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) models demand intense computation, gobbling up significantly more energy per server rack than ever before.According to research from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), data centers account for roughly 5% of electricity use in the United States. But that could increase to 20% by 2035. This massive increase in power consumption has hyperscalers searching high and low for reliable electricity solutions that reduce their carbon footprints.Enter nuclear energy. Countries worldwide are aiming to triple their nuclear energy capacity by 2050, and the U.S. has ambitious goals to quadruple its capacity over that same period. This is creating some powerful tailwinds for the nuclear industry and innovators in the space, and could mint some of the industrial sector's next big winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Winners Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Winners Inc Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!