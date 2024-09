This Was the Average Social Security Benefit in 1964, and Here's What It Is Now

Many people are aware that Social Security's retirement benefits grow over time. But by how much? Do these increases actually keep up with inflation, as intended?Here's how things have changed over the past 60 years.Back in 1964, the average monthly Social Security payment stood at only $77.57. Since then, it's grown to its current level of $1,920.48 per month for retired workers (not including any payments made to surviving spouses and children of retired workers).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool