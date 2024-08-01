+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 13:45:04

Thomson Reuters Q2 Earnings Beat Street; Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Thursday reported earnings from continuing operations of $841 million or $1.87 per share for the second quarter, lower than $894 million or $1.89 per share in the same quarter a year ago. However, earnings beat the Street view.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $385 million or $0.85 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also sees annual revenue growth towards the upper end of its previous guidance.

Operating profit declined to $415 million from $825 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.740 billion from $1.647 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.75 billion.

For the full year, Thomson Reuters now expects revenue to grow nearly 7 percent year-on-year, towards the higher end of its previous outlook of 6.5 percent to 7 percent growth.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Thomson Reuters Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Thomson Reuters Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen