Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces three new client contract renewals for their K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("ASR”) services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916888961/en/

Three Knightscope Clients Renew Security Robot Contracts (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope’s largest ASR client, an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content and casinos, renewed its contract for a property in Illinois under a larger master agreement announced in 2023 that enabled corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the United States. Knightscope’s technologies improve safety, leave a positive impression and enhance the guest experience in casinos due to their high-tech appeal. This is particularly important given the large amounts of cash being handled and the number of out-of-town guests with valuables locked in their rooms and cars.

A tier-one automotive supplier in Kentucky specializing in automotive seating, interior systems, and emission control technologies has renewed for its 8th year of service. The company has more than 300 sites in 35 countries, and serves some of the biggest automotive manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Ford, Renault-Nissan, and the PSA Group. Helping to protect automotive supply chain workers and property is vital to ensuring the ongoing health of an industry that generates $1.249 trillion in US revenue and accounts for 3% of America’s GDP.

An Oregon healthcare organization with more than 70 primary care, specialty, and urgent care clinics; a hospital; a children’s hospital; and a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center deployed its first K5 ASR in 2023 at its hospital. The client subsequently added 2 more K5s at other locations and is now renewing its initial agreement for the second year. When following Knightscope’s recommendations, ASRs can help healthcare clients meet or exceed the Joint Commission Hospital Accreditation Standards and potentially improve patient satisfaction that may in turn elevate Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Scores – a key industry metric. Knightscope is proud to play an ongoing role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors.

Knightscope’s mission is to make the United States the safest country in the world. Clients that continue to renew their contracts strengthen the Company’s long-term value proposition, putting it one step closer to protecting all places people live, work, study and visit.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916888961/en/