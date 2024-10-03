Three Knightscope Emergency Communications Clients Scale Up

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces three new expansion contracts for its Emergency Communication Devices ("ECDs”). Counties in California, Tennessee and Virginia are scaling up their existing contracts with Knightscope to include additional devices and long-term ECD services provided by the Company.

A northern California county is adding 25 K1 Retrofit Kits to replace a legacy competitive product. Knightscope’s Retrofit Kits allow users to upgrade outdated blue-light-style phones and call boxes to function like Knightscope’s modern, more advanced ECDs with features like wireless solar power, wireless phone connectivity, and self-monitoring software all built in.

A Tennessee county client is adding a Full Service Maintenance Plan ("FSMP”) for its 10 K1 Blue Light Towers. The FSMP ensures the highest levels of reliability and ‘up-time’ for these critical points of communication needed to summon help in a time of crisis or distress for all clients.

And the client in Virginia is adding a K1 Blue Light Tower, FSMP and the Knightscope Emergency Management System ("KEMS”) program to its agreement. KEMS provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products, with text messaging and a real-time graphical map available as an add-on option. Bundling these features with FSMP ensures years of reliable, one-touch access to emergency services along with an elevated sense of safety for citizens and visitors.

Emergency communications play a vital role in ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. Modern ECDs are the key to curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Many people may not have (or simply may not be carrying) a cell phone, the cell phone’s battery may be down, or there may be no signal in the area. Similarly, it is possible that visitors who find themselves in need of assistance may not be familiar with local geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give emergency responders an exact or accurate location over a cell phone.

By expanding one’s emergency communication program, community leaders are providing multiple portals for alerting the appropriate authorities in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

