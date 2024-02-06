|
06.02.2024 19:09:43
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $54 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.169 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.
Last month, the Treasury sold $52 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.105 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.
Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- ATX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt büßte ein, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex etwas tiefer präsentierte. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.